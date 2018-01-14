President Kovind arrives in Mumbai, to inaugurate conclave

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Mumbai on Saturday on a two-day visit. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, welcomed the President. (Express photo) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Mumbai on Saturday on a two-day visit. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, welcomed the President. (Express photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, will on Sunday inaugurate the Economic Democracy Conclave at Thane organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

The conclave’s objective is to create a platform for young entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals. The conclave will also deliberate on challenges and opportunities to motivate young entrepreneurs. After the conclave, the President will visit the Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai. He will leave for Delhi the same day.

