Pre-poll talks: State Congress takes tough stand on NCP

The state unit of the Congress party has said negotiations with the NCP for any pre-poll or post- poll alliances will have to be defined on terms and conditions and it was particularly critical of NCP’s varying stand on the BJP.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders have urged AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi not to give in to pre-poll talks with NCP without setting conditions.

A senior Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee leader, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express, “We have urged the central leadership in Delhi to first get NCP to clarify whether they are serious about their role of opposition, or being friends with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.”

The MPCC leaders said their tough talking was an outcome of a series of letdowns they had experienced in successive elections over the last two decades, including the 2012 BMC polls. While acknowledging that they would like to keep the secular vote bank intact, an MPCC leader said, “Any overt or covert alliance with NCP does not help the Congress. Whereas, the Congress has often transferred its vote share to help the NCP.”

The Congress leaders’ hard talk was in response to the NCP proposal for a pre-poll pact for the civic and zilla parishad polls on February 16 and 21. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said, “The NCP is keen on an alliance with the Congress. We want to get all like-minded forces to unite.” The NCP also stated that they have already made their stand clear and the ball was in Congress’ court now.

Responding to the NCP proposal, a senior MPCC leader said, “In the last two-and-a-half years, we have seen half-a-dozen times NCP president Sharad Pawar sharing dais with and issuing certificate of excellence to Modi.”

They said such gestures convey confusing signals. Post 2014 assembly polls, NCP had suo motu declared it would support the BJP government for stability in the state. The NCP leaders have been speaking in different voices which is not acceptable to the Congress, they said.

One of the leaders further said, “We want a clarification from the NCP on its stated position with the BJP. Otherwise, any possibility of alliance pre-poll or post poll is ruled out.”

Both the Congress and NCP, after the 2014 LS and assembly elections, have been fighting to refurbish their electoral prospects in the state. In the recently held municipal council elections, the BJP emerged winner ahead of the Congress and NCP.

The results for the 2012 municipal corporation polls across 10 cities, Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik, show NCP had won 265 seats out of 1,244 seats, whereas the Congress won 264 seats. Overall, both the parties were at par. In the 26 zilla parishads, out of 1575 seats, the NCP had won 518 seats and Congress 438 seats.

At the party’s internal meeting, MPCC chief Ashok Chavan stated that they were not averse to a pre-poll alliance with NCP provided they reciprocate the trust shown by the Congress.

However, Congress leaders revealed that “unlike in the past we cannot prevail against the wishes of our local units, which are not ready for uniform pre-poll alliance with NCP across ten municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads.”