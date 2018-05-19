Pre-monsoon work will be over by June 1: MMRC

THE MUMBAI Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has claimed that its pre-monsoon work to ensure that traffic movement in the city remains uninterrupted during the rains is underway at all project sites and will be completed by June 1. In a statement issued by the MMRC, it said a detailed advisory had been issued in April itself to all contractors to ensure pre-monsoon activities for monsoon preparedness and smooth work on the projects. It also announced that the MMRC control room will be used to address grievances of city residents during monsoon.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had cautioned that the ongoing Metro construction in the city is likely to create over two dozen flood-prone areas in the city, claiming that Metro work had choked the drainage lines and ‘disturbed’ the storm water drains in some areas. The MMRC claimed that its monsoon preparedness and disaster management plans were chalked out under the guidance of the civic body. It further said that activities such as cleaning and desilting of storm water drains are in full swing.

“MMRC is implementing an essential public transport project for the city. We are working in close coordination with MCGM and committed that no inconvenience is caused to citizens due to our work during monsoon. We would like to highlight that all our construction sites are professionally managed and precautions are taken well in advance to ensure safety of city residents during monsoon,” Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC said.

