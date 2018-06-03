Pre-monsoon showers lash city

Thane (above) also received thunderstorms. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Thane (above) also received thunderstorms. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

After a month of high temperatures and humidity, the city heaved a sigh of relief as it received first pre-monsoon showers on Saturday evening. By 11.30 pm, the Santacruz observatory had recorded 25.5 mm rainfall.

Many parts of the city witnessed thunder and lightning with light spells of rain. Areas like Andheri, Malad, Kurla, Borivali, Goregaon, Dahisar, parts of eastern suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light to heavy showers by evening. Thane, Vasai, Kalyan and Mulund received thunderstorms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had predicted monsoons to officially arrive in the city by June 7, said thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning is expected in central Maharashtra, Konkan region and Marathwada on Sunday. Mumbai is likely to witness generally cloudy sky on Sunday with the possibility of rain or thundershowers. Light rain or drizzle is also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Andheri, local residents said the sky was cloudy for hours before it started drizzling and then started rained heavily. Traffic snarls followed, with SV Road and north-bound traffic on New Link Road in western suburbs reporting congestions.

By night, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell recorded had two cases of tree fall due to heavy rain in Bhandup. Officials said no injuries were recorded.

Skymet Weather predicted that light to moderate rain will continue in Pune and south central Maharashtra. “An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema. The same cyclonic circulation will shift northwards,” it observed while predicting light showers for Mumbai until June 8, after which the intensity of rain was likey to increase.

The sudden showers disrupted the flights with delays noticed at the airport from late evening till night. Jet Airways tweeted that there would be a delay of 45 minutes in departure and arrival of its flights until midnight. Three flights arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were diverted on account of bad weather, officials said. Late evening flights from Mumbai were delayed by up to 40 minutes.

While the maximum temperature remained high at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, the minimum was at 27.8 degrees, one degree above normal.

