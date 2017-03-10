Prashant Paricharak suspended from House for 18 months

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday suspended independent member Prashant Paricharak for one-and-a-half years for making derogatory remarks against the wives of Indian soldiers. The remarks were made during a public rally last month. Leader of the House Chandrakant Patil, during the ongoing budget session, proposed to the House that Paricharak must be suspended for a year-and-a-half. The proposal was passed unanimously. Opposition leaders along with Shiv Sena had been seeking Paricharak’s suspension since day one of the budget session. The agitated leader of opposition and other members in the council had stalled the official working of the House demanding the MLC’s suspension.

The 51-year-old BJP-backed MLC was elected to the Upper House in January 2016 from Solapur Local Authorities seat. His term expires in January 2022. Paricharak, while addressing a rally in Solapur in the run-up to the local bodies elections last month, made derogatory remarks about wives of soldiers. Even though Paricharak later apologised for his comments, his remarks triggered a political turmoil, and members across party lines had demanded “termination” of Paricharak’s membership. The state legislative council could not function for the past three days due to demands for Paricharak’s expulsion. The state government has formed a 10-member committee comprising members of the state legislative council to probe the incident, give Paricharak a hearing and recommend final action against the legislator.

Chairman of the Upper House Ramraje Nimbalkar, will head the committee that will include legislators from across parties — Chandrakant Patil (BJP), Leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde (NCP). Narayan Rane (Congress), Sunil Tatkare (NCP), Sharad Ranpise (Congress), Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil (NCP) and Kapil Patil (Lok Bharati Party). BJP minister and leader of the House Chandrakant Patil said, “Although the legislator apologised for his remarks through media sources, his remarks were extremely objectionable and derogatory. This kind of behaviour does not suit a legislator. However, we will give him a chance to express his stand by forming a panel to look into the issue. The panel can recommend either suspension, a warning, permanent termination of his membership or any other punishment.” The high-power committee is expected to present its report before the monsoon session of the legislature begins, as demanded by the leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde.