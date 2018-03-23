Mumbai: Power cut in six municipal wards on Sunday

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced on Thursday that owing to work of raising the height of high tension wires for Metro 7 construction, there will be a power cut in six municipal wards in the western suburbs of the city on Sunday. Areas that will be affected are Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli and Charkop. The power cut is likely to be between 3am and 7am. “There will be no electricity supply in K-West, P-South, P-North, R-South, R-Central and H-West Wards as the MMRDA will raise the height of high tension wires in front of AVON Plaza Society, Thakur Complex, Kandivli. The present height of the high tension wires is 14 meters and will be raised to 21.5 meters. This will help continue construction of the Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor,” the MMRDA said.

