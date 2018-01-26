Powai crane mishap: Corporators seek FIR against contractor, BMC awards another project to firm

On January 1, nine labourers fell in the trench they were working in after the rope of the crane that was hauling them snapped. Four of them died. Express Archive On January 1, nine labourers fell in the trench they were working in after the rope of the crane that was hauling them snapped. Four of them died. Express Archive

Even as corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been unanimously demanding that an FIR be filed against the contractor in the case where four labourers were killed when a crane cable snapped on January 1, the civic administration has awarded another contract to the same contractor.

Corporators have been repeatedly demanding that an FIR be filed against the contractor M/s Michigan Engineers and M/s RPS Infraprojects. In the BMC standing committee on Wednesday, two proposals to lay sewage lines at five locations worth Rs 85.84 crore and at six other places worth Rs 90.85 crore were tabled. One proposal was passed by the committee and the contract was awarded to the same contractor.

However, several members, after realising that the contract was awarded to the same contractor, demanded it to be cancelled. BJP group leader Manoj Kotak questioned the civic administration for failing to take action against the contractor. He said, “In the Powai crane accident case, the BMC is trying to protect the contractor by not lodging a police complaint against it.” He also alleged that the ruling Shiv Sena had been trying to help the contractor by getting a proposal passed to award a contract to the same firm, without letting any members speak on the issue.

“The commissioner must direct the officials concerned to get an FIR registered and then blacklist the contractor, which will help us to scrap the first proposal,” said Kotak. Meanwhile, a senior Sena corporator said, “The Opposition party corporators should have been watchful during the proceedings of the standing committee. If the proposal is passed due to their negligence, we are not responsible for it.”

According to officials of the disaster management cell, the accident occurred on January 1 when a private contractor, appointed by the BMC, was working on a sewer line on Powai’s Adi Shankaracharya road, opposite the IIT main gate.

At around 5.30 pm, the rope of the crane that was hauling the workers out of the trench broke, and the men fell down 9 metres. All five workers were rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where three workers — Vishwanath Singh, Satya Narayan Singh and Rameshwar Heram Singh — were declared dead. However, the fourth labourer, Ramnath Singh, succumbed to his injuries on January 2. Pareshnath Singh, who was the only surviving worker, suffered fractures in both his legs.

A senior civic official, who did not wish to be named, said, “We cannot just act on demands of the corporators… The crane operator was already arrested by the police and the probe is on… We will first see if the accident was due to the negligence of the contractor, before taking action against it.”

