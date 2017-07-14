Powai: Biker booked for ‘flashing’ girls

The police are going through the footage from CCTV cameras in the Hiranandani area of Powai, where the incident took place. The police are going through the footage from CCTV cameras in the Hiranandani area of Powai, where the incident took place.

A DAY after the railway police arrested a man for allegedly masturbating publicly in a train, the Powai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person who allegedly “flashed” two girls in Thane, passed a lewd comment and then fled on his bike.

According to the Powai police, the 19-year-old complainant and her friend were returning home from college around 11.45 pm when a man approached them on his bike and “flashed” them, near Eternia building. The accused, who appeared to be in his twenties, then passed a lewd comment and fled on his bike, an officer said.

The girls said in their statement they walked some distance ahead and came across a policeman.

They alleged that once they told the officer about what had transpired, he “casually” told them, “aap aage jao hum pakadte hain use” (you go ahead we will catch him).

The girls later called up the police control room. The parents of the complainant too called up the Powai police station. Later, a police inspector was sent to the complainant girl’s residence to record her statement.

Based on their statement, an FIR was registered against the unidentified biker. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Rashmi Karandikar said, “A case has been registered against the biker under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on in the case.”

Zonal deputy commissioner N Reddy said, “We are also checking the allegations of the girls not being helped by the policeman. So far, nothing to that effect has come to the fore.”

