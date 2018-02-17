Potholes: Social media posts don’t translate into complaints, says Bombay HC

Bombay High Court Friday said while residents post about potholes and poor condition of roads on social media the same rarely gets translated into a complaint. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court Friday said while residents post about potholes and poor condition of roads on social media the same rarely gets translated into a complaint. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

The Bombay High Court Friday said while residents post about potholes and poor condition of roads on social media the same rarely gets translated into a complaint. The HC was hearing a public interest litigation relating to potholes. An intervener in the matter pointed out that complaints could also be received through social media, prompting the court to point out such posts did not lead to complaints.

A division bench headed by Justice A S Oka also said it was the state government’s obligation to form a committee of experts, which could determine what technology to use to fix potholes and to come with suggestions to avoid potholes in the future. “We propose to issue directions relating to forming of an expert committee, which can give advise on which technology can be used for repairing potholes besides ensuring that potholes do not appear again. Such an exercise needs to be done by the state,” said Justice Oka.

The court further asked for action being taken by the BMC on open manholes.

