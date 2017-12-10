Post Ockhi, 28,000 kg garbage removed from Versova beach

In the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, the Versova beach was once again littered with garbage that was washed ashore, leading to some more work for activist Afroz Shah and his volunteers who cleared around 28,000 kg of marine litter from the beach on Saturday.

The area had been cleaned by the volunteers earlier. However, more garbage had washed ashore during the cyclone.

“The area from Devachipada to the jetty was covered in garbage. We removed 7-8 tractors of garbage, which is around 28,000 kilos,” said Shah. This garbage has been cleared from only one patch of the beach and the volunteers will take up the rest on Sunday.

On Saturday, Shah also spoke at SVKM Law College in Juhu about the problem of marine litter and asked the students to join in his movement.

“I will be framing the marine litter policy and I asked them to help me with the research and other areas. I also asked them to be involved in awareness programmes with coastal communities to stop the littering,” he said.

During one of the awareness sessions on Saturday, he taught locals how to segregate garbage and recycle the dry waste instead of throwing it into the creek.

“They admitted that they dump it in the creek but they say it is because BMC does not pick it up. It will take around six to eight months to change the mindset here. There are nine creeks in the city. Once we are done here, we can move to the next,” he added.

