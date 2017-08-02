Post GST launch: Over 94 per cent have switched from VAT; 2 lakh new registrations

As on July 31, of the 7,92,893 VAT-registered dealers in Maharashtra, 7,46,723 had activated their GST profiles and accounts. (Source: Express/file) As on July 31, of the 7,92,893 VAT-registered dealers in Maharashtra, 7,46,723 had activated their GST profiles and accounts. (Source: Express/file)

A MONTH since the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), over 94 per cent of VAT-registered taxpayers in Maharashtra have made the switch to the new tax regime, with close to 2 lakh new taxpayers having registered themselves. As on July 31, of the 7,92,893 VAT-registered dealers in Maharashtra, 7,46,723 had activated their GST profiles and accounts, according to data received from the GST Commissioner’s office. While 82.04 per cent of the dealers have made the switch nationally, the corresponding figure for Maharashtra is almost 94.18 per cent. VAT registered dealers in Maharashtra form 9.13 percent of the national base.

Around 70 per cent of the dealers have fully migrated to the GST regime — expected to lead to a common market — implying that 5,50,937 VAT registered dealers have furnished digital signatures. Moreover, a 15 per cent of the total applications received for new registrations in the country were from Maharashtra. The past one month has been a challenge for the GST department that has been hand-holding the dealers during the transition. “For us, the past one month has been all about connecting with dealers, helping them with new registrations or make a switch to the new regime,” said GST Commissioner Rajeev Jalota.

Before the GST was rolled out on July 1, the GST Network (GSTN) portal had been launched on June 25 to assist dealers with fresh registrations. Apart from e-commerce operators and TDS deductors, the portal allowed existing excise, service tax and VAT assesses to migrate to the GSTN portal.

Until July 30, as many as 2,01,466 applications for new registration had been received in the state as against 13,41,262 across India. Over 1.57 lakh dealers have been issued GSTN numbers.

However, 22,633 VAT registered dealers are yet to take or download their GST provisional IDs. Jalota said the department was continuously following up with these taxpayers to complete their unfinished task of migration.

“It is a big switch. We are trying to understand the problems of the dealers and clarify their doubts about GST. The sooner we are able to clear the ambiguity for the dealer, the better for the dealer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the textile industry of Bhiwandi is still reeling under the impact of the new tax regime. “Almost all looms had shut down immediately after the GST was rolled out. Even now, very few of them are functional. The stagnant machinery will also lead to additional maintenance costs when the looms business resumes,” said Rashid Tahir Momin, former MLA from Bhiwandi whose family owns around 500 looms.

The loom owners and weavers are now waiting for a decision from the GST Council meeting scheduled on August 5. “The textile industry is on the agenda. We are hopeful that smaller jobs are exempt from the GST,” said Momin.

Business has remained slow for traders in Mumbai. “It has only been a month since GST was implemented and it is difficult to gauge the impact but the business in July has been slow as retailers are still busy with the paperwork. The month of July has been calm, in terms of sales. However, retailers have welcomed the change, since it will ensure smooth transactions in the future,” said Viren Shah, president of the Retail Traders Welfare Association.

