‘Posing as cops’, 3 ‘cheat’ senior citizen in Goregaon; arrested

The accused have been identified as Lala Hussain (38), Asadullah Khan (35) and Sawar Sayyad (28), all residents of Ambivali village in Kalyan. The accused have been identified as Lala Hussain (38), Asadullah Khan (35) and Sawar Sayyad (28), all residents of Ambivali village in Kalyan.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and cheating a senior citizen in Goregaon. The incident took place near Filmistan Studios in Goregaon last month when 69-year-old Latika Bhatia was walking towards her home at 8.30 am after visiting a temple. The police said that the three men stopped Bhatia and asked her not to go ahead. They introduced themselves as policemen and told Bhatia that a woman had been attacked and her gold jewellery stolen by a knife-wielding thief, a few metres ahead on the same road, police said.

“The accused advised the senior citizen to conceal her gold necklace before proceeding ahead. They offered her a cloth bag to carry her necklace in,” said an officer at Goregaon police station.

According to the police, Bhatia took off her necklace and handed it over to the men, who put it inside the bag. When Bhatia reached home and opened the bag, she found it empty. She immediately approached the police.

After registering a complaint, the police received a tip-off that the men would gather at Sanjay Gandhi National Park on April 26. They laid a trap for them and arrested the trio.

The accused have been identified as Lala Hussain (38), Asadullah Khan (35) and Sawar Sayyad (28), all residents of Ambivali village in Kalyan.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App