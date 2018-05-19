POSCO Act: 75-year-old gets life for raping minor in 2013

The prosecution has claimed that as the girl stayed back to take notes, the man began sexually abusing her. The victim told the police that he had threatened to kill her parents if she spoke to anyone about the incident. (Representational Image) The prosecution has claimed that as the girl stayed back to take notes, the man began sexually abusing her. The victim told the police that he had threatened to kill her parents if she spoke to anyone about the incident. (Representational Image)

A SPECIAL court on Friday sentenced a 75-year old man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl inside a place of worship in suburban Mumbai in 2013. The man, who lived in the same locality as the victim, had recorded the assault on his cellphone and also circulated the clip. The incident came to light when a neighbour of the victim received the clip on his cellphone and recognised the girl. He approached the girl’s father and an FIR was registered against the accused.

According to the prosecution, in January 2013, the victim and two of her friends were on their way to appear for their examination in a school around 11.30 am. The man, who was associated with the place of worship, approached them to say that he had prepared notes for their exam. The girls went with him inside the place of worship. However, as the man began to lock the door of a room, the two friends ran away. The prosecution has claimed that as the girl stayed back to take notes, the man began sexually abusing her. The victim told the police that he had threatened to kill her parents if she spoke to anyone about the incident.

The girl had told the court that the man had later abused her multiple times. The police have alleged that the man had taken a video of the abuse on two occasions and shared it as an MMS clip. One of the main witnesses in the case was a neighbour who had come across a group of boys watching the video in the area. After he identified the girl in the video, he had approached her father. Following this, the girl shared her ordeal with him, leading to an FIR being registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

On Friday, the special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act convicted the man of charges, including rape, sexual harassment, unnatural sex and the POCSO Act. Two other men, who were also booked by the police after the video clips of the abuse were found on their phones, were acquitted of all charges.

