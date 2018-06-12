Portugal Embassy officials likely to meet Abu Salem today

A special court in February, 2015 had convicted Salem in connection with murder of builder Pradeep Jain and in June 2017, he was convicted in the 1993 blast case. (File) A special court in February, 2015 had convicted Salem in connection with murder of builder Pradeep Jain and in June 2017, he was convicted in the 1993 blast case. (File)

Officials from the Embassy of Portugal are expected to meet gangster Abu Salem at Taloja jail to interview him over the alleged violations of his extradition treaty. The officials are visiting following Salem’s complaint on the violations of his extradition treaty.

Cooperating with the Indian government, the Portuguese judiciary signed an extradition treaty with India, wherein a clause stated that since Abu Salem has to complete his sentence, he cannot be awarded a death sentence by the Indian government. After seeking extradition under the United Nations Convention on Suppression of Terrorism of 2000 and signing the treaty with the Portuguese, India brought back Abu Salem. Salem was extradited from Lisbon in 2005.

Salem’s lawyer Taraq Sayed told The Indian Express that the officials from the Embassy of Portugal are expected to meet Salem at Taloja jail at 10 am on Tuesday. Sayed also said a court in Portugal had terminated his extradition treaty because he is charged and convicted of the offences, which were not sanctioned in the extradition order.

A special court in February, 2015 had convicted Salem in connection with murder of builder Pradeep Jain and in June 2017, he was convicted in the 1993 blast case. In both the offences, Salem was sentenced to life term. A Delhi court has recently convicted Salem in connection with trying to extort Rs 5 crore from a Delhi businessman in 2002. The court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment.

