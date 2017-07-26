Portal to curb malpractices in use and sale of medical devices, implants, says Girish Bapat

Minister for Foods and Drugs Administration Girish Bapat (File) Minister for Foods and Drugs Administration Girish Bapat (File)

To curb incidents of cheating on use or sale of medical devices and implants, the state government Wednesday announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Council that it will develop a portal to keep a record of all medical devices and implants. The portal will bear compiled information on all medical devices sold by manufacturers and details of the use of every device by hospitals.

Minister for Foods and Drugs Administration Girish Bapat said talks were at the final stage with all departments, including the union government, for such a portal. Following a raid at government-run G T Hospital after the FDA seized illegal stocks of orthopaedic supplies and medicines, action was taken on 37 hospitals across the state. All the 37 hospitals were investigated thoroughly and cases were filed against them. It was found that some of the hospitals had charged patients for devices that were re-used, he added. On the reuse of devices and charging patients, Congress legislator Satej Patil asked whether the government would recover the expenses from the hospitals to refund patients. “The government should re-check the health of the patients for whom the devices were reused,” said Patil. ENS

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App