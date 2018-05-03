Polls on May 21: Shiv Sena, BJP likely to contest polls for six Maharashtra Legislative Council seats together

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express File Photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express File Photo)

Despite Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reiterating on multiple occasions that the party would contest all future elections on its own, the Shiv Sena and ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to have reached an informal understanding for the upcoming elections to six constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Sources said the alliance partners will contest three seats each. The Election Commission of India has announced polls for Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Parbhani-Hingoli, Osmanabad-Latur-Beed, Amravati and Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli seats to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The last date for filing nominations is May 3 and the polls will be held on May 21.

The Sena has announced the candidature of Narendra Darade for Nashik, Rajeev Sable for Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Viplav Bajoria for Parbhani-Hingoli constituencies. However, sources in the Sena said the party was unlikely to field candidates in the three remaining constituencies. “We have fielded candidates in three seats and BJP will field their candidates from the remaining three,” said a senior Sena leader, adding that it was only an “unofficial” alliance.

In the upcoming bypolls to the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats too, the Sena is still mulling whether to extend its support to the BJP. “A decision has not yet been taken on it. It is likely that Sena may remain neutral rather than extend support to the BJP,” said a Sena functionary, adding that a section in the Sena was in favour of an alliance with the BJP. Earlier this month, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the party was keen to contest the 2019 polls to Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly along with the Sena as an alliance partner. Subhash Desai, Industries Minister and senior Sena leader, had responded the following day that the party would contest polls on its own. In January, the Sena also passed a resolution at the party’s national executive, saying it would henceforth contest polls solo.

On Wednesday, senior Sena leaders refused to comment on the development, saying a clear picture would only emerge on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations. “We don’t want to comment as yet. The last day for filing nominations is May 3 and then for withdrawal is May 7. A picture will be clear only after that,” said Sanjay Raut, senior leader and Sena MP. Meanwhile, in a setback for the Maharashtra BJP, Ramesh Karad, a close aide of BJP Minister Pankaja Munde from Latur, on Wednesday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The NCP has fielded him as its candidate from Osmanabad-Latur-Beed constituency.

