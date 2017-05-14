Political parties woo rural Maharashtra

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Although elections in Maharashtra are two-and-a-half years away, mainstream political parties, including the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, and opposition Congress and NCP have taken the battle to the rural electorate to consolidate their electoral base. In May, the state is witnessing three political yatras. While the Congress-NCP will launch “Sangharsh Yatra” from May 15 in Konkan region, the Shiv Sena is taking forward its “Sampark Yatra” from May 15 beyond Marathwada. The BJP is all set to start the “Samvaad Yatra” from May 24.

Of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, almost 158 are from rural areas. In terms of population, the state has 45 per cent urban and 55 per cent rural population. Leader of opposition in the state Assembly (Congress) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said: “In politics, we have to remain prepared for any eventuality. After the Uttar Pradesh government announced a loan waiver, we had valid reasons to agitate on farmers’ loan waiver issue in Maharashtra.”

Although the NCP has ruled out mid-term polls, what has set them worried is the challenge to strengthen the organisation in the state. The NCP’s loss in the zilla parishad elections paving the way for BJP to emerge as number one party has got the NCP leaders worried. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said: “Apart from the ongoing Sangharsh Yatra with the Congress in May, the NCP will take a separate state-wide tour in June and July.”

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the NCP won only 41 seats out of the total 288 seats. The Congress got one seat more, 42. The BJP emerged the leader with 122 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena got 63 seats. Political managers in the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena agreed that preparations have to begin from now and the next elections will see a multi-cornered contest.

The top leadership in the Congress ruled out the possibility of pre-poll alliance with the NCP arguing. “In Uttar Pradesh, it failed to stop the BJP. So, it is better to build our own organisation,” said a leader. Yet, a lot would depend on what decision party president Sonia Gandhi and AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi take after consultations with NCP president Sharad Pawar.

A former Congress minister said: “Unless we overcome the trust deficit, pre-poll alliance within Congress-NCP will never work. Today, our joint Sangharsh Yatra is underway. The NCP has declared its own state-wide tour in June and July. Now, we have to work on our own strategy.” Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has given clear indications to the cadre to make inroads in the Congress and NCP space to counter the BJP.

A senior Sena (MP) said: “The overall trend in the last three years at the Centre and two-and-a-half-years in the state have shown BJP’s graph growing rapidly. In local bodies, Sena has been relegated to fourth position.” Buoyed by the electoral success in 28 zilla parishads, ten municipal corporations and 284 panchayat samitis, the BJP wants to use the Sampark Yatra to make deeper inroads in non-BJP rural bastions as part of the party’s expansion drive.

