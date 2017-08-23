Police to patrol Marine Drive on segways

The segways were introduced last week. (Source: Express Photo) The segways were introduced last week. (Source: Express Photo)

The new way to patrol the busy Marine Drive promenade, according to the Marine Drive Police, is the Segway. In addition to bicycles that the Marine Drive Police use to patrol the 4 km promenade, Segways were introduced last week to make patrolling more efficient. “Our police force is on par with those abroad and hence, Segways have been introduced as a pilot project in our force. At the moment, we only have two Segways and only two constables are using it. The Segways are a novel way to patrol the area.” says Police Inspector Sachin Ghagare.

“Although, we patrol the promenade to catch miscreants, we are mostly on the lookout for women’s safety. Hence, the Segway is very effective, as it is very small and nimble, coupled with that is the fact that it can reverse. It can make curbing such incidents and catching miscreants a lot easier,” he added.

Although novel, it might not be the healthiest way, some feel. “Certainly I would prefer bicycles to Segways, simply because of the health aspect. In bicycles, we have to pedal and often have to put in more effort as we have to battle heavy winds. With the Segway, all of these are taken care of and we do not have to put in any physical effort, which is not good for a police officer,” said an officer.

Kiran Kaushik (22), who runs coaching classes, said: “There are certainly benefits. But it is not worth the amount of money. Further, learning how to manoeuvre a Segway needs training and it cannot be used immediately, unlike bicycles. This would waste resources that could have been better used. It also attracts a lot of attention and the discreet identity needed to catch miscreants is lost.”

Kelly John (18) who studies in St Xaviers college said: “I think it is cool and I would take a selfie with them. But yes, in the long run it is not very useful and I think, the police department should invest in police officers’ health and other equipment.”

