Police stations in city not recording response times: CAG Report on Mumbai police

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report has pointed out that police stations in Mumbai do not keep a note of the response time taken by their personnel to reach a crime site after a complaint. The report states that such a record is an important tool in gauging the effectiveness of the police force.

A scrutiny of crime registers of 140 selected police stations in and around Mumbai between December 2011 to December 2015 showed that 130 police stations did not record their response times in their crime register. The other ten police station did not have a specific column for recording the response time in their crime register.

“This shows a deficiency in maintaining crime registers, an effective tool to assess police efficiency,” the CAG states in its report.

The CAG states that the effectiveness of police is determined by the time taken to reach the crime site from the time of receiving information about the crime. To keep note of this, crime registers are supposed to have columns to record response time.

While pointing out the deficiency, the report says that police officials have stated that response times were now being recorded in modern control rooms in Mumbai city. “However there is no explanation on how the response time was being recorded in respect of those crimes which were not routed through the police control rooms,” the CAG report says.

