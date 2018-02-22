Police seize gutkha worth Rs 12 lakh from tempo near Mumbai

On Wednesday the Palghar police burst out the confiscated gutkha racket at Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) On Wednesday the Palghar police burst out the confiscated gutkha racket at Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Palghar police have confiscated gutkha, banned in Maharashtra, from a tempo that was coming into the state from neighbouring Gujarat, police officals said. Officials informed that the contraband, worth Rs 12.28 lakh, was hidden inside a special cavity made in the tempo. “While the tempo was carrying gunny bags containing rags, the smell of gutkha aroused suspicion. The driver of the tempo, Salman Ahmed, has been arrested and he has revealed that the consignment was meant to be delivered to one Wasim Sheikh of Govandi,” the official said.

The incident happened on Wednesday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, said officials, adding that investigations were underway to find out details of the racket. He said that the gutkha had been handed over to the Food and Drug Administration.

