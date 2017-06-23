Police search for driver who ran over 95-year-old

The Mulund police are on the lookout for the driver of a four-wheeler, who allegedly ran over a 95-year-old woman on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Shantabai Joshi, was headed to a restaurant for a cup of tea when the incident took place. The incident took place around 7 am on Wednesday when Joshi left her residence and was walking on the Deen Dayal road in Mulund west. As she approached the Billeshwar Madhav temple, the driver of a Honda Civic ran over her and fled.

Joshi was rushed to the local hospital where she was declared dead. The police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed across the road to track down the vehicle driven by the accused. “We have some strong leads in the case. With the help of the Regional Transport Office, we should be able to arrest the accused soon,” the officer said.

An officer said the woman lived alone and usually stepped out for tea at a nearby restaurant in the morning. Her society members have come forward to perform her last rites.

Meanwhile, the Mulund police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving in addition to sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against the unidentified accused.

