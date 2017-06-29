Police return stolen jewellery worth Rs 4,537 lakh to owners

The Pune City Police returned robbed and stolen valuables, including 1.753 kilograms of gold and 2,230.22 grams of silver jewellery, worth Rs 4,537 lakh, to 72 people on Wednesday.

Pune Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Deshpande, Deputy Commissioner (crime) Pankaj Dahane, among other senior officers, were present on the occasion.

Police Chief Shukla appealed to the residents to have faith in the police force, who “worked round-the-clock to solve important cases and recover the valuables from the accused”. She added that in the last one year, the city police has returned property worth Rs 4 crore to the complainants in several offences.

Anant Jagtap, one of the residents called to return the stolen valuables, said his wife’s gold bangle was cut and snatched while they were boarding a bus near Bundgarden a few months ago. “We had lodged a complaint at the Yerawada police station,” he said.

