Police remand till January 17 for 3 owners of 1Above

The prosecution submitted that the police wanted to seek maximum custody of the three men. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran. The prosecution submitted that the police wanted to seek maximum custody of the three men. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran.

A local court Thursday remanded in police custody till January 17 the three owners of resto-bar 1Above at the Kamala Mills compound where 14 people died in a blaze on December 29.

Brothers Kripesh (36) and Jigar Sanghvi (35) and Abhijeet Mankar (30) were produced before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Bhoiwada. The three men were named in the FIR registered by the NM Joshi Marg police station on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others and common intention. The charges may lead to a maximum punishment of 10 years if found guilty.

Four others arrested in the case so far are1Above managers Lisbon Lopez and Kevin Bawa; Vishal Karia, an acquaintance of the Sanghvis; and Yug Pathak, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, where the fire allegedly started before spreading to the adjacent 1Above. The prosecution submitted that the police wanted to seek maximum custody of the three men.

“We want to confront them with the other accused, including the owner of Mojo’s Bistro, since both restaurants — 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro — are blaming each other for the offence,” said prosecutor Sanjay Wadhawane.

Defence advocate Kiran Jain said the three had been framed. “Look at the conduct of the police in this case. The police on the first day itself named the owners of 1Above in the FIR. On what basis was this done when they and others including witnesses told them that the fire began at Mojo’s. The owners of Mojo’s were allowed to remain free, while we were reported as culprits. We wrote 50 letters from December 30 to January 4, including to the chief minister, commissioner of police, BMC chief and others, stating that the police should investigate independently on where the fire began,” Jain submitted.

Jain referred to the fire brigade report made public on January 4 in which authorities have relied on eyewitnesses and other witnesses’ accounts that the fire began at Mojo’s when flying embers from a hookah came in contact with a curtain and rapidly spread.

“There was no permission for the hookah at both the restaurants. If they were innocent, why did the three accused run after the FIR was filed and why have they been absconding since then?” Wadhawane submitted.

Jain argued that they surrendered on their own. “My remaining out is justifiable as it was in self-preservation. I was panicking as I had not committed the offence I was booked for,” Jain said on behalf of the three.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App