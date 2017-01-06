Police raising day celebrations, Mumbai: Come, take a look: AK-47, bomb suit…

Students inspect an AK-47 at the exhibition at the Police Training Centre grounds in Marol. Amit Chakravarty Students inspect an AK-47 at the exhibition at the Police Training Centre grounds in Marol. Amit Chakravarty

As part of the week-long Maharashtra Police raising day celebrations, a three-day exhibition on law enforcement agencies and emergency civic services was inaugurated at the Police Training Centre grounds in Marol, Andheri on Thursday. Maharashtra police, the National Security Guard (NSG), the fire department, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the traffic police and college students have all come together to exhibit their expertise. The equipment and technology on display ranges from high-tech grenade launchers to crime scene investigation kits.

“The exhibition, a part of our efforts to commemorate Maharashtra Police establishment day, is not just for celebration, but to also raise awareness among the people. It helps us to reach out to the general public. For us, every person is a policeman working in plainclothes and they must be aware of our methods,” said Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police and principal of the training school.

“When people come here, it builds their confidence and trust in us. They come and see our weapons, equipment, gather our knowhow and skills, and it sends a message,” he added.

The training centre has made special efforts to bring in children from 50 schools in the city and familiarise them with the working of the police force. Over 500 students from different schools lined up at different exhibits Thursday, staring wide-eyed at an AK-47, a bomb suit and a grenade launcher weighing at least 14 kg. Three hundred more schoolgoers were slated to come later in the day. Students from 20 city colleges have also been invited to the exhibit.

But it’s not just the students doing the learning. According to Gharge, 200 officers from the Mumbai police will also visit over the course of three days.

“The expertise that the Institute of Forensic Science students have should percolate to the ground level. We requested the forensic institute to join the endeavour as it would be a great benefit for police officers and the public as well. We thought they would open up three to four stalls. But they came in and opened 35 stalls, each exhibiting a different aspect of forensic study,” said Gharge.

The NSG stall was easily the most popular at the exhibition as people thronged to see fancy equipment, which includes the MMG heavy machine gun, helmets equipped with night vision, a remote-controlled drone and a humongous grenade launcher.

“Anything in the sights of this launcher in the range of 1,800 metres will be obliterated in a second,” said an NSG commando with a smile as students’ jaws fell to the floor. “Impressive, isn’t it ?” The commandos described in detail the functioning of their weapons and equipment and explained the situations in which they could be used.

The Mumbai fire brigade too had a large installation which even included a fully equipped fire truck. Mumbai police exhibited a line of rifles, starting from the primitive Lee-Enfield .303 to the Indian-made INSAS assault rifle and the iconic AK-47. Mumbai traffic police too flaunted their latest acquisition post demonetisation; the e-challan machines.

“They have made our work a lot easier than before. Not only can they be used to fine the traffic violator but they also store the violators’ details and immediately sends them to the control room as it is connected to the internet. Violate traffic rules too many times and your licence will be revoked,” said head traffic constable Sitaram Gawde.