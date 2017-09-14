Police prevent Chinese woman from committing suicide in Colaba

However, the police said they had a tough time dealing with Xue. “She would be fine for some time and then scream to be allowed to leave. It was difficult to calm her down,” said the officer. (Representational Image) However, the police said they had a tough time dealing with Xue. “She would be fine for some time and then scream to be allowed to leave. It was difficult to calm her down,” said the officer. (Representational Image)

A Chinese woman was prevented from committing suicide in Colaba late on Tuesday night. The woman, Lui Xue (29), was standing precariously on the rocks jutting out below the promenade next to Radio Club at Apollo Bunder when a passing police patrol car spotted her around 12.15 am.

“The patrol car noticed a commotion near Radio Club and officers saw that people were gathered around a woman who was threatening to jump into the sea,” said an officer at Colaba police station. After another police vehicle reached the spot, the woman was persuaded to return to shore and taken to Colaba police station, the police said.

However, the police said they had a tough time dealing with Xue. “She would be fine for some time and then scream to be allowed to leave. It was difficult to calm her down,” said the officer.

Later in the morning, the police contacted the Chinese Embassy, which took away Xue and admitted her to a hospital. The police said Xue was staying at India Guest House, just a few feet away from the spot where she nearly jumped into the sea.

“Earlier, she had been employed with a company in Navi Mumbai which manufactures calculators. But after the firm shifted to Bhiwandi, she left her job and had been staying at Colaba. All her family is in China,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 55-year-old man attempted suicide at the Mantralaya Wednesday evening.

Bhairavnath Jadhav from Ahmednagar district consumed pesticide on the first floor of the Mantralaya around 5.30pm. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is said to be stable. Jadhav was part of a group of farmers that met minister Subhash Deshmukh in connection with waiving of farm loan.

