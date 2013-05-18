Two weeks after her daughter Preeti (24) was severely burnt in an acid attack at Bandra Terminus,Roshni Rathi arrived in Mumbai Thursday.

Preeti,who was to join Army Medical College (AMC) in Colaba as a nurse on May 2,is under treatment at Masina Hospital ICU in Byculla.

Husband Amarsingh had asked Roshni to stay put in Delhi until Preetis health improved but he couldnt hold her back any longer. She left as soon as exams of our youngest son ended, he said.

Roshni was permitted to speak to Preeti Thursday evening. She has been writing notes to me for the past two days,asking if the attacker has been caught. She wants to know what she did to him that he hurled acid at her.

Roshni questioned police probe.

Has he (attacker) disappeared into thin air? He is human and hiding somewhere. But police are nowhere close to finding him. Last week,a team of Mumbai GRP went to Delhi and quizzed Preetis family and friends. They asked if I suspected anyone in my neighbourhood. We have been living there peacefully for the past 15 years. It is like a large community,we attend all weddings in the colony and bear no enmity with anyone, Roshni said.

Police,she said,owed her daughter a lot of answers.

I am proud my daughter studied hard to get a place at AMC. We saw her off at Delhi with the hope that she would do well in Mumbai and return home in a few years. It is hard to see her suffer. Is this why we let our children leave homes? Do we let them go only so that they may be attacked? She is on deathbed and I can do nothing about it. My younger children cannot sleep at night thinking about their sister and are afraid to step outside. How do I explain to them there is nothing to fear. This incident has scared us. When the culprit is caught,I will do to him what he has done to my daughter, Roshni said.

Court rejects bail plea of accused

A railway court Friday rejected bail application of Bandra terminus acid attack accused Pawankumar Gahalon,noting seriousness of the offence. Gahalon (24),known to victim Preeti Rathi (25),was arrested from Delhi May 8,six days after a masked man hurled acid at Rathi. Gahalon was produced before a magistrate at the railway sessions court at Mumbai Central Friday after his police custody ended. Police had also filed an application seeking to subject Gahalon to brain mapping and lie detector tests,subject to his consent. Gahalon,however,did not give consent,following which the magistrate remanded him in judicial custody till May 23.

Defence lawyer R K Singh had filed a bail application before magistrate V A Patil. However,after hearing prosecution arguments that Gahalon may flee overseas if granted bail,Patil rejected the application.

