Police officer dies of swine flu

Between January and June this year, more than 490 cases of H1N1 have been reported in the city and so far, there have been 16 H1N1-related deaths. Express Photo/Praveen Khanna, File Between January and June this year, more than 490 cases of H1N1 have been reported in the city and so far, there have been 16 H1N1-related deaths. Express Photo/Praveen Khanna, File

An Assistant commissioner of police became the latest victim of swine flu in the city. Fifty-seven-year-old Dilip Narayan Shinde, who was the assistant commissioner of police with the traffic division, died on Tuesday night. Between January and June this year, more than 490 cases of H1N1 have been reported in the city and so far, there have been 16 H1N1-related deaths.

Shinde, who used to stay in the police quarters on Carter Road, died around 7.30 pm on Tuesday and his body was sent to the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West.

According to officials of H West ward, after the officer’s death, they carried out an extensive awareness campaign in the compound of the police quarters on Wednesday.

“There was a lot of panic since Shinde died because of swine flu and around 70 people attended the awareness campaign. We have also started prophylactic medication for five days for Shinde’s family members,” said a civic official.

He added that as part of the hour-long awareness campaign, residents were informe about the symptoms of the virus and the laboratories wher they could get themselves tested.

Health department officials said the number of cases detected this year has shown slow progression until May when the numbers started rising, especially in June.

Of the 490 cases reported between January and June this year, 383 of those affected are residents of Mumbai whil the remaining are not from the city.

Statistics further indicated that 56 per cent of those affected by the virus were males while 44 per cent were females and the virus was mostly affectin people aged between 15 and 4 years.

In the city, most cases have been reported from areas like Byculla, Dadar, Mankhurd, Andheri East and West, Mulund and Bhandup.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App