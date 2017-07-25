Police may exhume body of 10-yr-old suspected to have been sodomised

Representational Image Representational Image

Powai Police probing the case of two youngsters who attempted suicide after they were suspected to have been sodomised are likely to exhume the body of the 10-year-old boy on Tuesday. The 10-year-old boy and his 13-year-old friend are suspected to have consumed rat-poison on July 12. While the 10-year-old passed away on the same day, the 13-year-old is fighting for life at a hospital.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner N D Reddy said: “We have given the application for exhuming the body to the the executive magistrate as per procedure. We are also contacting the doctors who will conduct a spot post-mortem. Depending on when the time is fixed, the body of the 10-year-old will be exhumed.”

An officer linked to the probe said a magistrate has to be present when the body is exhumed. “The plan is to carry out the procedure on Tuesday. However, if the doctors or the magistrate is not available on Tuesday, it may be delayed,” the officer said. The police want to exhume the body of the 10-year-old to confirm if he, too, committed suicide and had been sexually abused. The incident came to light on July 12, when the 13-year-old reached home and started vomiting. He was rushed to the hospital where it was found that he had consumed rat poison.

During the course of treatment, the child managed to tell his mother that he had taken the extreme step as he had been sexually assaulted by three men from the locality. The 13-year-old also told his mother that his 10-year-old friend had also been abused along with him. Later, the police found that the 10-year-old boy died the same day. The family members of the boy, however, told the police that he had died because of dehydration. The family had not allowed the hospital to carry out a post-mortem. Suspecting that the child, too, had been sodomised, the police planned to exhume the body to confirm the suspicion. The police have, however, so far not been able to track down the accused.

“The boy’s (13-year-old) condition is critical and he is not in a position to talk. We are now going through the CCTV footage and asking the boy’s friends to track down the accused,” an officer said. The boy’s father said the child’s condition had been deteriorating as his liver had failed.

