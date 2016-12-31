Police look for other suspects in death of 5-yr-old Byculla girl

The Byculla police, probing the death of five-year-old Manvi Ingale 10 days ago, are looking for other suspects. The police initially focused their investigation on two women living on the fifteenth floor of Vighnaharta Housing Society in Ghodapdeo, just a few feet away from the spot in the corridor from where Manvi was allegedly thrown down to her death. Her father Ashok told the police that he suspected the two women as they had been squabbling with his family.

However, in spite of 10 days of questioning, the two women continue to deny any involvement in Manvi’s death. “We are looking at the involvement of other residents of the building. We have begun questioning other individuals and have been recording fresh statements,” said an official at Byculla police station.

The police are, however, sure that an unidentified individual picked up Manvi as she was playing in the corridor on the afternoon of December 19 and threw her down. Two days after her dearth, the police conducted a series of trials using a stuffed gunny bag modelled to match Manvi’s weight and height. The police tested all scenarios and found that only when the model was thrown with force did it land close to the spot where Manvi’s body was found lying on December 19.

Manvi’s father claimed to the police that of the two initial suspects, one woman had been demanding a loan from them and while the other was mentally unstable after losing her young son to an accident.

The Ingale family had registered a non-cognisable offence against one of the women at Byculla police station earlier this year after she allegedly burned Manvi’s school uniform after an argument.

MUMBAI, DECEMBER 30

