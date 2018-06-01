Police: Girl rescued from prostitution in Turbhe

Police Claimed to have rescued a girl from prostitution from a chawl in Turbhe on Wednesday. It also claimed that she had been allegedly forced to offer services to customers for Rs 100.

On Wednesday, a team led by senior Inspector Amar Desai conducted a rescue operation in a Turbhe Store. The rescued woman, suspected to be between 17 and 18 years, was living in an alleged brothel since two months.

She underwent the medical examination on Wednesday night to determine her age. According to police, the victim has a one-year-old daughter, whom she left in Kolkata, and travelled to Mumbai with her aunt in search of a job. According to police, she was forced to serve over nine customers since March by her aunt who had been working as an agent in Turbhe.

The police have lodged a complaint against the accused woman for trafficking under Section 370(2) of Indian Penal Code, and sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act for running a brothel. “The room was found to have four beds, partitioned by curtains, where customers selected girls,” said a social worker from International Justice Mission, an anti-human trafficking organisation that aided police in the rescue.

The girl has been admitted to a shelter home in Ulhasnagar. “The investigation in this case is in progress,” said senior inspector Desai from Turbhe Store station.

