Police exam: Man held for impersonation

A man from Aurangabad was held for impersonating a candidate at the Mumbai Police recruitment written exam at a centre in Charni Road on Wednesday. The man, Sajjan Sattavan (21), was held at Saint Teresa High School when he arrived to give the exam for his friend from Aurangabad.

“Examiners at the centre saw that the photo of the candidate on the exam admit card did not match the features of the candidate who had come to appear for the exam. He was detained and handed over to us,” said Sanjay Kamble, senior inspector, V P Road police station. Sattavan has been booked for impersonation and placed under arrest while the candidate has been disqualified from the exam, police said. ENS

