Monday, June 11, 2018
Police constable’s bike parked outside station ‘stolen’

According to Rabale police, Constable Vaibhav Kurade had been on night shift on June 6. “He came to work on a bike, which he parked next to the police station. When he returned in the early hours of June 7, he couldn’t find it,” said an officer.

A police constable’s two-wheeler was allegedly stolen from outside the Rabale police Station on June 6. The constable had parked his bike next to the station, said police.

He added, “After looking for the bike nearby, he lodged an FIR.”

No arrests have yet been made in the case, sources said.

“We are investigating. There are CCTVs on the premises. But the bike could not be seen in any of the footages. We are looking at other CCTV footage from around the area. As soon as we identify the accused, we will make arrest,” added the officer.

