Police complaint lodged, man ‘sets neighbour’s door on fire’

A man allegedly set fire to the front door of his neighbour’s home in Bandra Reclamation in retaliation to a police complaint registered against him by his neighbour.

The incident took place on January 3 when 66-year-old Mohammad Abdul Hussain was told by another neighbour that his front door was on fire, the police said. Hussain rushed to his apartment in Al Hilal building in Bandra west and called the fire brigade and the police. The police said the fire had not spread inside.

In his complaint to the police, Hussain suspected that the fire had been set by his neighbour Sakib Khan, who had allegedly threatened him a few days ago.

The dispute began on January 1, when Khan assaulted Hussain and his son Shoaib, suspecting they had broken his chairs, the police said. Hussian had filed an FIR against Khan the same day and the police booked him for “committing assault, house-trespass and criminal intimidation”.

After Khan found out that a complaint had been lodged against him, the police said, he threatened Hussain and his family and allegedly claimed to seek revenge. “The accused has a lengthy criminal history and several cases of assault and criminal intimidation have been registered against him previously,” said an officer.

The police suspect the fire in the intervening night of January 2 and 3. The Bandra police have booked Khan for “using fire with the intention of causing destruction” under the IPC.

