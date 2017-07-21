Police ask RTO to cancel licence of cab driver who left injured biker on road

A 35-year-old motorist was found dead on Palm Beach Road on July 13 after allegedly being left there to die by a private cab driver, who had rammed into him. After arresting the driver, police have written to the Regional Transport Office to cancel his driving licence. The incident took place at Killa Junction on Palm Beach Road in Nerul around noon that day, police said.

Kharghar resident Sachin Surve was riding to work on his bike when Raees Khan (39), a driver with a cab aggregator, hit him from behind, police added.

With Surve lying gravely injured on the ground, a crowd gathered and pressured Khan into rushing him to the hospital. However, instead of taking Surve to the hospital, Khan allegedly drove onwards on Palm Beach Road and left him on the pavement in Nerul’s Sector 27.

It was only at 6 pm that police were informed of a man lying bleeding on the pavement. However, after police arrived at the spot and rushed him to hospital, Surve was declared dead on arrival. Surve’s wife Deepali grew increasingly worried when he did not return home until late night. After finding his motorbike at Killa Junction, where it was parked, she contacted police, only to be informed that her husband had been taken to the hospital.

Based on descriptions provided by witnesses to the accident, police found Khan’s address and arrested him. Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said Khan had been booked with culpable homicide not amounting and negligence under the Indian Pessnal Code. “We have also written to the RTO to cancel his driver’s license,” he said.

Police added that Khan has denied having hit Surve’s vehicle. “We have sufficient witnesses who saw the accident. The rear seat of the cab is also stained with blood,” said Sangeeta Alfonso, senior inspector, CBD Belapur police station.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App