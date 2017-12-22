Pocso act case: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping five-year-old

A special court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl. The girl was studying in Class I at the time of the incident in 2016. The accused lived in her building and had forcibly taken her to an isolated place and raped her. According to the deposition of the girl and her mother before the special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, it was a holiday in the school and the victim was at home with her mother on the day of the incident. The girl was going to a relative’s house in the same building when the accused forcefully took her to a room and raped her.

When the girl began to shout, he let her go. She returned home and told her mother at night that she was suffering from pain in her private parts. As the mother asked her some questions, the girl told her about the incident, said the police, adding that the accused denied everything when the mother confronted him the next day. But when the child narrated the incident in front of him and his wife, the accused apologised and said he should be forgiven, said the prosecution.

The victim’s mother initially did not register an FIR fearing it would defame her child. However, with support from her family, she eventually approached the police. The accused was found guilty under charges including Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

