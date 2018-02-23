PNB scam has put Rafale deal row on backburner: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo)

TAKING A dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said Thursday the Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank scam had put the “Rafale deal scam” on the backburner. “Big people indulge in corruption and leave the country. But the poor farmers with small loans are unable to repay, end their lives. Until this contrast ends, putting nets in Mantralaya will not resolve the issue,” said Uddhav. He was addressing the media after the launch of a book, My 20 years in the Shiv Sena, by legislator and Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe.

“During demonetisation, people were asked several questions while withdrawing their money. So, how is it that loans worth thousands of crores were given? Scams are coming out one after the other. Due to the PNB scam, the Rafale deal scam has been put on the backburner,” said Uddhav.

The Sena president said there was an atmosphere of suspicion towards banks in the country. “People deposit their life’s savings in banks, but when there is an intentional fraud on a bank, the government takes responsibility for merely Rs 1 lakh of each depositor’s money,” he added.

“So, I have asked our MPs to meet the prime minister or the finance minister to submit a memorandum stating that the government should take complete responsibility for people’s deposits,” said the Sena chief.

Responding to questions about his absence at the Magnetic Maharashtra investors’ summit, Uddhav said many MoUs had been signed in four years, but these projects were yet to take off. “Now, I will attend only the inauguration of projects. After an MoU is signed, there are abrupt change in policies and projects do not take off.

We should ensure the investment received through the MoUs is not taken away like (Nirav) Modi did,” he said.

