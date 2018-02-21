PNB fraud: LoUs issued since 2008, CBI tells court

Three PNB officials accused arrested on Monday were remanded in CBI custody till March 3. Ganesh Shirsekar Three PNB officials accused arrested on Monday were remanded in CBI custody till March 3. Ganesh Shirsekar

The CBI told a special court on Tuesday that one of the arrested accused in the Rs 11,400-crore fraud case involving diamond czar Nirav Modi told them that fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) had been issued since 2008. The CBI made the submission while seeking the custody of Punjab National Bank officials Bechu Tiwari, Yashwant Joshi and Prakash Sawant, who were suspended after arrest on Monday.

Special public prosecutor A Limosin told the court that Gokulnath Shetty, arrested last week, told the CBI during interrogation that he was just a “continuum”. “He (Shetty) has claimed he was just a continuum and that the scam was not limited to him. It has been happening since 2008. Even after he retired (in May 2017), the benefits to the firms continued. We are in the process of verifying this. We know there is an intervention of higher-ups. It is a bigger conspiracy than what the initial complaint said,” Limosin submitted in court. About the role of the three PNB officials, Limosin said they were working at the relevant time of the alleged fraudulent transactions at the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai.

The remand application said that Tiwari, as the chief manager, was in charge of the foreign exchange (Forex) department between 2015 and 2017. The CBI said he did not monitor the fraudulent and illegal LoUs which were being issued by Shetty for the benefit of three firm — Diamonds R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds. The CBI alleged that Tiwari issued circulars in 2016 and 2017 on keeping a check on LoUs sent through the SWIFT terminal of the bank, but neither did he follow up on it, nor did he take a step to see why his instructions were not being followed by the employees, including Shetty. The defence advocate for Tiwari, Prasanna Bhangale, told the court that there was no occasion for him to sanction the LoUs as Shetty did not come to him for sanction or approval. “Let them show any document signed by me,” Bhangale submitted on Tiwari’s behalf.

The CBI claimed that Joshi, as a manager of scale II in the Forex department between 2015 and 2018, deliberately did not submit daily reports regarding SWIFT messages through which such LoU transactions are kept on record. “As per the bank’s guidelines, the buyer’s credit facility could not have been given to a beneficiary without sanction from the authority concerned or with a 100 per cent margin. Joshi cleared the credit without following the guidelines,” Limosin said. His defence advocate, Bhangale, however, claimed that as Shetty’s successor, Joshi was instrumental in bringing the offence to the notice of senior authorities.

“When the beneficiary’s employee came to seek a fresh LoU in January 2018, I had told them that it would not be done without paying the margin. I was told then that it had been cleared without the margin in the past. I then reported it to the branch head,” Bhangale said on Joshi’s behalf.

About Sawant, who was officer of the international banking branch of PNB between 2015 and 2017, the CBI said he had deliberately not checked SWIFT details sent daily. It said the deliberate acts of omission led to continuance of concealment and large-scale liabilities piling up on PNB. Special Judge S R Tamboli said: “The fraud has been committed amounting to Rs 280.70 crore and could go up to Rs 6,000 crore. The possibility of involvement of bank officials in diverting the money of the bank cannot be denied. The investigating officer has to confront the accused with various documents, he must be given a fair chance of investigation.” The accused were remanded in CBI custody till March 3.

