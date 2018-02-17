PNB fraud case: NCP protests outside Mumbai branch, demands safety of depositors’ money

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch where fraudulent transactions were detected. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) The Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch where fraudulent transactions were detected. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday staged a protest outside the Brady House branch of the Punjab National Bank in south Mumbai’s Horniman Circle area in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore scam that has rocked the bank.

The protest, led by Mumbai NCP vice president Ashok Dhatrak, wanted an assurance from bank officials that the money of ordinary depositors was safe in the wake of the fraud.

The party’s state spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that its functionaries were not allowed to meet bank officials, adding that the party shouted slogans against the bank as well as diamond businessman Nirav Modi who is at the centre of the scam.

He said that Dhatrak, who led the protests, and five others who participated, had accounts with the Brady House branch of the PNB.

