PMLA case: Hasan Ali moves court, seeks speedy trial

Pune-based businessman Hasan Ali, booked on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has approached the court seeking a speedy trial against him. The application filed through advocate Prashant Patil before special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act states Ali is medically critical and “almost counting his last days”. He has further said that his co-accused Kashinath Tapuriya passed away last year “without a free and fair trial”.

Patil said the court has allowed the plea. The ED is likely to submit draft charges against Ali this month.

In 2007, Ali was accused of laundering $8 billion and was termed as the biggest money launderer of India. His income between 2001-02 and 2007-08 was quoted as Rs 1.10 lakh crore and his tax liability was appraised at Rs 34,000 crore. In 2016, however, The Indian Express reported that his tax assessment was decided at Rs 3 crore. In 2015, Ali was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

