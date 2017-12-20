PMLA case: ED attaches assets of two diamond traders

ED has attached assets worth Rs 48 crore belonging to Sintex Industries ED has attached assets worth Rs 48 crore belonging to Sintex Industries

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday provisionally attached 10 immoveable properties, gold jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 58.16 crore belonging to two diamond traders allegedly associated with city-based diamond firm Rajeshwar Exports Pvt Ltd under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is probing Rajeshwar Exports in connection with a Rs 1,478-crore money laundering case registered after the old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations were demonetised on November 8, 2016.According to a statement issued by the ED, the attached properties allegedly belong to diamond traders Ritesh Jain and Amritlal Jain.

The agency has alleged that the Jains “collected the funds through a web of shell companies and later on the funds were transferred to the account of Rajeshwar Exports”.“The said funds to the tune of Rs 1,478 crore transferred to the account of M/s Rajeshwar Exports were further remitted to Hong Kong in the guise of payments against the import of diamonds/jewellery which were found to be overvalued. These funds remitted outside India were sourced from the various dummy accounts/companies, which also includes cash deposit of Rs 100 crore (approx.) post demonetisation in shell companies,” said the ED.

The ED probe has alleged that certain shell companies in Hong Kong, which received the funds, are also controlled by Ritesh Jain.

Earlier in February, the agency had arrested Kritika Dahal, director of an alleged shell company founded in Hong Kong by Jain.

The case of Rajeshwar Exports’ alleged illegal act came under the scanner of the agencies after it found deposits of Rs 10 crore in the account of certain shell companies post demonetisation. The money trail then led to nine other companies with a deposit of Rs 45 crore in currency notes, which were withdrawn. The ED found that the deposited money was transferred to Rajeshwar Exports through a complex web of transactions between these shell firms.

“Using this modus operandi, the company has transferred Rs 100 crore between November 8 and December 31, 2016,” said a source in the ED.According to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Rajeshwar Exports was formed in May 2013 and has an authorised share capital of Rs 25,00,000 and paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000. The company is involved in “supporting and auxiliary transport activities; activities of travel agencies”. The two directors of the company are Prashant Pawar and Sujata Dhan Kumar Kharga.

