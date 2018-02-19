PM Modi visits Manohar Parrikar after Lilavati Hospital postpones his discharge

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. (File) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Sunday night. Parrikar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at the hospital located in Bandra. Parrikar was admitted in Lilavati hospital on Thursday for acute pancreatitis, BJP members said.

Modi reached the hospital after inaugurating the Magnetic Maharashtra investors’ conclave on Sunday evening. According to hospital officials, he was with Parrikar for about 15 minutes during which the hospital’s main lobby was cordoned off. His visit to the hospital was scheduled on Sunday after Parrikar’s discharge from hospital was postponed.

Lilavati Hospital vice-president Dr Ajay Pande in a statement issued on Sunday said, “It has been brought to our notice, various malicious and misleading reports/ rumours are floating around in the electronic/ print media with regards to the health of Chief Minister of Goa. We categorically deny all such rumours. We iterate that honourable CM is bring treated and is responding well to the treatment.”

According to hospital doctors, Modi’s visit on Sunday came at short notice. His visit was kept short and swift so that other patients were not inconvenienced.

