Air quality still poor in city

The city continued to experience poor air quality Sunday as the air quality index (AQI) came down to 241 from 263 on Friday, which was the year’s most polluted day till now. Among the observatories of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) in the city, the ones at Borivali, Bhandup, BKC, Navi Mumbai and Mazagaon experienced very poor air quality with PM 2.5 levels at 319, 302, 302, 328 and 306, respectively. The Colaba observatory too recorded poor air quality with PM 2.5 at 251.

The other four observatories at Malad, Andheri, Chembur and Worli experienced moderate air pollution with PM 2.5 levels at 198, 198, 90 and 114, respectively. Meanwhile, the city experienced slightly warm temperatures with minimum recorded at 17 degrees and maximum at 32.5 degrees, two degrees above normal.

