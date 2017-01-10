‘Plea to appoint special public prosecutor pending’

A sessions court was informed on Monday that an application for appointing a special public prosecutor in the Janhavi Gadkar drunk driving case is pending before the Mumbai city police commissioner. An official from the RCF police station, where the case is registered, informed the court that the application is pending for approval, and sought an adjournment in the matter.

On June 11, 2015, corporate lawyer Gadkar allegedly rammed her Audi Q3 into a taxi on the Eastern Freeway leading to the death of two including the taxi driver. The case is now pending before the court for framing of charges against Gadkar.

Salim Saboonwala, who was on his way home along with his family post a dinner at Bhiwandi to celebrate his son’s SSC results was killed, while Sayed Hussain, who was driving the cab, also died in the incident.

The police have booked Gadkar for charges including 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving) and four other charges of the Indian Penal Code and relevant charges of the Motor Vehicles Act.