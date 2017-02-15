Plea against Metro 3 noise pollution: Marol residents to get soundproof windows

Snarls are routine on the road under the Metro tracks in Andheri West. Source: Amit Chakravarty Snarls are routine on the road under the Metro tracks in Andheri West. Source: Amit Chakravarty

A MONTH after the residents of Marol filed a criminal complaint against the high-decibel noise at night, due to the ongoing construction of Metro 3, the contractor firm has decided to provide them with soundproof windows. Besides, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and their contractor Larsen & Tubro (L&T) will also install noise barriers in the areas surrounding the project site.

Initially, on an experimental basis, the contractor will fit soundproof windows in one room of a four-bedroom apartment near the construction site. If proven successful, other residences will be provided the same.

“We have told our contractor L&T to remain within the stipulated noise levels during construction. The contractor proposed providing soundproof windows and noise barriers to minimise nuisance,” said R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), MMRC.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the resident to receive the first soundproof window said, “They will fit the first window on February 19 and, if it works, they will make all the windows soundproof. Thereafter, other houses will be provided the same. Though it seems as a half-hearted effort following the criminal complaint against them, I am glad they are at least doing something. We have been bearing with noise levels of up to 95 db for non-stop 18 hours everyday. Any more of it will turn us deaf.”

Considered to be the ‘worst-affected’ resident, living on the first floor of a building barely 50 metres from the construction site, he admits MMRC has recently reduced their work post 10 pm.

While hailing it as a good move, noise activist Sumaira Abdulali warned that MMRC should not use it as an excuse to create more noise.

“These windows might be successful, but what remains to be seen is if this will be provided only to those who complained, or to everyone. Also, placing soundproof windows creates the need for air-conditioning and not everyone may be able to afford that,” she said.

Conducting piling work at a municipal ground in Marol, MMRC will also place sound barrier equipment at several spots.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, responsible for the implementation of the other five metro lines in the city, has sought permission from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to continue construction activity post 10 pm, to fast-track the construction.

Tree felling for Metro 3: environment activists meet Chief Minister

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that a committee will be set up to look into the massive tree felling for the construction of Metro 3. In a meeting with some of the city’s green activists, Fadnavis emphasised that the purpose of the 33.5-km Metro line was to reduce carbon footprints and the rampant hacking of trees would defeat the purpose. “The CM spoke to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, and sought for a committee to relook into the chopping of so many trees for the Metro construction. He suggested that we also be a part of the committee to suggest ways to undertake the construction with as little damage to the trees as possible,” said Zoru Bhatena, one of the activists who met the CM. The construction of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor is set to affect 5012 trees in the city, and about 100 trees have already been chopped in the Cuffe Parade area.