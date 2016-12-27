Plea against installation of black horse

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s initiative of installing a new statue of black horse at Kala Ghoda has met with opposition, with a lawyer, Limaye Sadashiv Sharu, filing a petition in the Bombay City Civil Court. Sharu has raised objections to the construction of the plinth at the parking space near the Netaji Subhas Chandra Chowk in Fort and has sought a stay on construction of the plinth and installation of the horse statue. He has said the plinth would take away parking space. While the court has not dismissed the petition, it hasn’t ordered a stay either. Civic officials said the statue was nearly complete and would be installed in another week’s time.