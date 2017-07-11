Plastic bottle crushers at Metro stations

After the suburban railways, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has also installed bottle crusher units to recycle waste plastic bottles at six of their stations as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. Commuters will get discount coupons of different brands in exchange for the plastic bottles.

A Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said, “As an ecologically-conscious utility, we strive to keep the environment clean and green, and are always keen to adopt the best practices for bettering the environment towards creating a Swachh Bharat. Mumbai Metro One has already become synonymous with cleanliness. We are confident that the initiative will help our commuters and citizens who are concerned about environment to contribute to the cause of a cleaner Mumbai and India.”

The operators of the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro corridor installed these units, named Swachh Bharat Recycling Machine, on Monday at stations with the maximum footfall- DN Nagar, Andheri, Chakala, Marol Naka, Saki Naka and Ghatkopar.

Developed by Wild West Media, the crushing units will provide commuters an eco-friendly facility to dispose of waste plastic bottles. They can consume around 5,000 bottles in a day. The crushed bottles will be recycled to be used as raw material for making clothes, carpets and grocery bags.

To ensure their repeated usage the commuters will be rewarded with redeemable coupons, which will be dispensed from the machine after inserting the used bottle. These coupons can be used at select brands to avail discounts of 20-25 percent.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App