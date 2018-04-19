Plan to convert heritage building of CSMT to museum on track, says Central Railway manager

At the heritage gully that was inaugurated at the CSMT station on World Heritage Day. (Nirmal Harindran) At the heritage gully that was inaugurated at the CSMT station on World Heritage Day. (Nirmal Harindran)

Putting an end to speculations over the plan to convert the heritage station building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to a transport museum, D K Sharma, the General Manager, Central Railway, on Wednesday said the project will go ahead. Offices on the first and second floors of the heritage building were to be vacated to make way for the museum. In January, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the building would be converted to a transport museum of world-class standards to attract visitors.

“The plan to convert the building to a museum is still on. The work is under process,” Sharma, said. Sharma was speaking at the inauguration of the heritage gully near platform number 18 of the station. Railway employees from the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) had protested the move claiming that the conversion of the building to a museum would do no good. A CRMS official said: “As no official communication has reached in this regard, we will wait and watch.”

At the heritage gully, more than 100 trees, including those that had been axed for the construction of Metro 3 corridor, have been replanted. The gully has five vintage tools, like a crane, stone crusher and cement mixer, that were used by the Great Indian Peninsular Railway (GIPR), the predecessor to the CR. “We have also asked the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to help us with inputs on how to conserve the heritage CSMT building. While it has guided us in the past, we need further clarity on other topics, “ said S K Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (CRM), CR. The heritage gully is open to visitors during the day. As many as 16 artefacts are to become part of the gully.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App