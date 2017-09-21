Only in Express
Plan for Mathadi workers’ housing in 2 months: Devendra Fadnavis

“The Chembur and Wadala Mathadi Kaamgar Housing Societies would be asked to consider giving more carpet area and subsidies to the workers,” Fadnavis said

Mumbai | Published:September 21, 2017 4:20 am
In the next two months, the state will work on a proposal to resolve the housing problems of Mathadi workers living in Wadala and Chembur areas of Mumbai, CM Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday. The CM’s assurance came after a meeting with a delegation of Mathadi workers.

“The Chembur and Wadala Mathadi Kaamgar Housing Societies would be asked to consider giving more carpet area and subsidies to the workers,” Fadnavis said. However, the CM cautioned that the benefits should go only to genuine mathadi workers. Another decision related to making provisions for employing the workers’ children in the Mathadi Kamgaar Development Welfare Board would be discussed with the labour department and considered, he said.

