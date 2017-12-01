Placement season: PSUs shop for talent at IITs ahead of Day 1

IIT Bombay (File) IIT Bombay (File)

IN A first, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have already shopped for talent at the premiere Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) even before the placement season officially begins.

Even as December 1 marks Day 1 of placements across all IITs, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have already conducted interviews at IIT-Bombay.

ISRO and ONGC have made 16 offers at IIT-Roorkee. ISRO has also made offers at the IIT-Madras. “For the first time, we have decided to allot slots prior to the official placement season to PSUs. Three have already completed their interviews. Offers are yet to be made,” said a spokesperson of the placement cell of IIT-B.

To encourage more PSUs to hire talent from the IITs, the All IIT Placement Committee (AIPC) this year decided to allow the PSUs to come and recruit students from IITs across the country at any time. In view of this, some government enterprises have avoided the early rush and recruited from the entire lot.

Two years after a ban on PSUs to recruit through campus placements was lifted, PSUs are making a beeline at the premiere institutes. Last year, too, PSUs had booked the coveted first slots on the IIT campuses. This year, however, they have gone a step ahead to be able to get the first-mover

“Two PSUs have already made offers and more have shown interest in hiring in the first phase itself,” said N P Padhy, professor in-charge for placements at IIT-Roorkee. IITs are also expecting a good placement season this time, said officials.

Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement at IIT-M, said: “We have a good number of companies registered this year, which seems to indicate that the need for fresh hires has not changed. The salaries

on offer also do not indicate any drop as compared to previous years.”

At IIT-B, 387 companies have registered for campus placements so far.

“There has been an increase in offshore companies, especially the Japanese companies,” said Tom Mathew, a professor in-charge of placements

at IIT-B.

Startups, too, seem to be intent on regaining lost ground as the number of startups registered for placements have gone up. At IIT-R, of the 237 companies registered for placements, 48 are startups. Last time, only 36 had registered. priyanka.sahoo@expressindia.com

