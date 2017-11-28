Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reviews restoration work at CSMT building

Goyal arrived at CSMT by a local train from Currey Road station (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Goyal arrived at CSMT by a local train from Currey Road station (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Monday reviewed restoration work of the heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building, and held talks with officials about converting the building into a transport museum.

“The minister discussed converting the building into a transport museum. This will allow visitors to see the beauty of the entire railway station, a heritage treat in itself. We are working on the plan,” a senior railway official said.

Goyal visited the heritage gallery and the star chamber that houses the booking office. The Central Railway is at present working on restoring the heritage building. The SBI has given Rs 10 crore to the Central Railway to start restoration work. The aim is to remove unused structures and bring more heritage material to the fore. As of now, visitors are allowed to see the heritage gallery inside the building, which houses artifacts and relics of the railways.

“We are yet to put the vision together of how the same could be worked out. It will become a well-maintained museum through this move. It could add to the romanticism of travel,” Tasneem Mehta, vice-chairman, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, which is assisting the railways on conserving the heritage building, said.

Goyal arrived at CSMT by a local train from Currey Road station where he inspected the site of foot overbridges to be made by the Army. He reviewed the heritage structures of the CSMT building with senior officials from INTACH.

He also chaired a meeting with senior railway officials to review important railway projects in the city.

“The meeting could not be completed as the minister fell ill. Issues relating to certain decisions of the railway projects were discussed,” a senior railway official said.

At the meeting, Goyal said that if technical trials of the AC local train is completed, the train could start plying from December 25. Senior railway officials said the final trial could be over by December 10.

“December 25 being Christmas, could prove to be an ideal date to start the AC train. It would attract a festive crowd as well,” Goyal said. The train will ply on the Western Railway.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App